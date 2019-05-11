May 11, 2019: SOAP #3446: 2Samuel 19, 20; Psalm 55; Matthew 28 Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 28:18 Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the […]

May 11, 2019: SOAP #3446: 2Samuel 19, 20; Psalm 55; Matthew 28



Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 28:18 Then Jesus came to themand said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name ofthe Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teaching them to obeyeverything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always, to the veryend of the age.”

Observation: Myattention has been drawn to the last phrase in the book of Matthew. 'And surely, I am with you always, to thevery end of the age.'



This is the statement of a firm truth. It is for sure. He WILL make thishappen.



It does not promise that we will be with him, but that He will be with us! It is not me holding on to Him, but Himholding on to me! The strength to securethis bond is not in my hand, but in HIS!!! I might lose my grip, but I need never fearthat He will lose His grip on me!



This promise is good 'to the very end of the age.' He will not just get me to the end times andhope that I will make it through. Hewill be with me 'to the very end ofthe age.

Application: Hispresence changes everything.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, as I meditate on this verse,speak this promise to my heart. Therewill not be a single moment of a single day that I will need to be afraid. His presence drives away all fear. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!