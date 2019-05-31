May 31, 2019: SOAP #3466: Proverbs 16-18; Romans 12M Scripture: Proverbs (NIV) 16:2 All a man's ways seem innocent to him, but motives are weighed by the LORD. Observation: The One who knows the thoughts, knows the motives. He cannot be fooled. Others may misjudge, but not God. A person may declare their innocence, but […]

May 31, 2019: SOAP #3466: Proverbs 16-18; Romans 12M

Scripture: Proverbs (NIV) 16:2 All a man's ways seeminnocent to him, but motives are weighed by the LORD.

Observation: The One who knows the thoughts, knows themotives. He cannot be fooled. Others may misjudge, but not God.



A person may declare their innocence, but God knows the heart. Others may declare their guilt, but God knowsthe heart. It is to Him we will allanswer.



To God, the motive is more important than the action and/or the results of theaction.

Application: Thereis comfort when I fail; God knows my heart; He understands what I was trying toaccomplish.



There is frustration when I sin; God knows my heart; and I know that I cannothide it.



There is forgiveness and peace when I repent; God knows my heart; He is workingin me; He is giving me new 'want to-es' on the inside that will result in new'do-es' on the outside.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, you know the thoughts andpurposes of my heart. You know themotive behind every word and action. Keep working on me until the motives of Jesus are established inme. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!