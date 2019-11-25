November 26, 2019: SOAP #3645: Matthew 23-25 Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 25:35 For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked […]

November 26, 2019: SOAP #3645: Matthew 23-25

Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 25:35 For I was hungry and yougave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, Iwas a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, Iwas sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.' Or

42 For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, 43 I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me.'

Observation: Jesushungry? Jesus thirsty? Jesus needing clothing or a place tostay? Jesus sick? Jesus in prison?!!



Just as Jesus identified with me as a sinner, He identifies with thehomeless. He hurts with them. He experiences their pain.



Jesus wants His hands to reach out and minister to those in need. Oh, that's right! I am His hands!

Application: Jesus hurts with those in need. And through His body, He ministers to thosein need. His hands and feet use Hisresources to minister to those needing help. And through their help, they also can become a part of His body!

Prayer: HolySpirit, help me to fulfill my part as the body of Christ. Help me bring joy to the heart of Jesus byministering to those with whom He so closely identifies. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!