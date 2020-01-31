January 31, 2020: SOAP #3711: Exodus 28-29; Acts 7 Scripture: Acts (NIV) 7:3 [Stephen's response before the high priest] 'Leave your country and your people,' God said, 'and go to the land I will show you.' 5 He gave him no inheritance here, not even a foot of ground. But God promised him that […]

January 31, 2020: SOAP #3711: Exodus 28-29; Acts 7

Scripture: Acts (NIV) 7:3 [Stephen's responsebefore the high priest] 'Leave your country and your people,' God said, 'and goto the land I will show you.'

5 He gave him no inheritance here, not even a foot of ground. But God promisedhim that he and his descendants after him would possess the land, even thoughat that time Abraham had no child.

Observation: Tous, God's promises are not being fulfilled; they may take a long time incoming. But God's promises are GOD'sPROMISES! He who never forgets will notforget His word! The promises He made inAbraham's day, He fulfilled in Moses' day!



As God's promises to Abraham were fulfilled, so God's promises to me will befulfilled!

Application: Ishould never give up on God's promises. Those promises not fulfilled in my earthly lifetime will surely befulfilled to the generations to come. Looking over the ramparts of heaven, I will be able to see God carryingon His plan. His promises to me will notend with my death.

Prayer: HeavenlyFather, you are the eternally faithful God. You are sovereign and all things will work out for you glory. What a privilege that I can be a small partof your plan. May I be faithful as you are faithful. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!