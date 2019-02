NORTH NEWTON - Lois Kreider, 94, died Thursday, January 31, 2019. Memorial services 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 19 at Faith Mennonite Church in Newton. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Lois Kreider

NORTH NEWTON - Lois Kreider, 94, died Thursday, January 31, 2019. Memorial services 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 19 at Faith Mennonite Church in Newton. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.