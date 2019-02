NEWTON - Maryanna Quilty, 71, died January 17, 2019, in Topeka. Graveside and inurment services re-scheduled for 3:30 p.m., Friday, February 22 at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Maryanna Quilty

