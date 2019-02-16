'Gerald' Bales

PRATT - Walter 'Gerald' Bales, 82, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Pratt Rehabilitation and Residence Center. He was born June 29, 1936, in rural Iuka to Walter Gaston and Ruth (Toland) Bales. He married Lula Joyce (Lambright) Bales on June 2, 1958, in Greenville, Illinois. She survives.

Gerald was a lifetime resident of rural Iuka. He attended the Free Methodist Church in Pratt. He was in the United States Navy. He was a lifetime farmer and loved working with the animals.

He is survived by: his wife, Lula; son, Tom (Pam) Bales of Lee's Summit, Missouri; daughter, Melinda (Todd) Leed of Kansas City, Missouri; and four grandchildren, Eric (Aisha) Bales, Allison Bales, Molly Leed and Tyler (Emily) Leed.

Gerald is preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Marvin Bales and Charles Bales; infant brother, Norman Dean Bales; and infant sister, Joyce Ann Bales.

Visitation will be Wednesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5-7 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Larrison Mortuary. Burial with military honors will follow at Iuka Cemetery, Iuka.

Memorials may be made to Free Methodist Church or Kindred Hospice in care of Larrison Mortuary.

