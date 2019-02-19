MCPHERSON - James Edward Rempe, 79, of McPherson died February 18, 2019. Visitation Friday 5:30-7 p.m. with Rosary at 7:15 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, McPherson. Service at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial at McPherson Cemetery. Memorials St. Joseph Catholic Church or Kansas State Grain Science Dept. can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 Euclid St., McPherson, KS, 67460.

James Edward Rempe

