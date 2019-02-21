DODGE CITY - Edith M. (Helfrich) Hall, 83, died February 20, 2019, at Dodge City. She was born on June 25, 1935 at Spearville, the daughter of John T. and Laura F. (Droste) Helfrich.

Edith M. Hall

Vigil 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 24 at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, February 25 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Visitation at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday February 24, from Noon to 7 p.m.

Memorials to Sacred Heart School Endowment Fund.