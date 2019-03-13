NEWTON - Aries Scott Kelley, three month old son of Jordan Scott Kelley and Emerald Estrada, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. Viewing and visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton.

Aries Scott Kelley

