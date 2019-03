DODGE CITY - Dianna Rae Samples passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born to Robert and Wilma Jean (Rockhold) Wylie on December 23, 1948. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Dodge City Mennonite Church. Memorials to the Dianna Samples Memorial Fund.

Dianna Samples

DODGE CITY - Dianna Rae Samples passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born to Robert and Wilma Jean (Rockhold) Wylie on December 23, 1948. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Dodge City Mennonite Church. Memorials to the Dianna Samples Memorial Fund.