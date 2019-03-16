Paul F. Knoble

Paul Fredrick Knoble, 96, of South Hutchinson, passed away March 9, 2019. He was born January 31, 1923, in Oregon, Missouri, the son of Fredrick and Bertha (Smith) Knoble.

Paul was a graduate of Council Bluffs, Nebraska, High School and his degree in science construction was from Iowa Western University. After college, Paul served in World War II with the United States Marines. His unit was in the South Pacific for twenty-six months.

His construction career began in Lincoln, Nebraska. In Hutchinson he worked with Mann & Sons as a building inspector and had an active role in remodeling the brick circular stairways in the middle schools.

Paul attended the Salt City Cowboy Church in South Hutchinson.

He was an active volunteer once he retired. Paul belonged to the Hutchinson Volunteer Police Patrol and Sheriff's Patrol. He was a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68.

On August 18, 1945, he married Marion Catherine Martindale, his wife of 72 years, in Rockville, Maryland. She died February 24, 2018. Surviving are: his son, Gary and wife Connie of Lincoln, Nebraska; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities Chapel, 600 W. Blanchard, South Hutchinson with Chaplain Randall Turner officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Marine Corps Honor Team. Friends may sign his memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until the day of the service.

Memorials are suggested to Kindred Hospice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.