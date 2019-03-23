OVERLAND PARK -- Charlene (Hiett) Baker, 90, formerly of Hutchinson, died March 21, 2019, in Overland Park. She was born November 19, 1928, in Hutchinson, to Russel Harvey and Esther (Wolf) Hiett.

OVERLAND PARK -- Charlene (Hiett) Baker, 90, formerly of Hutchinson, died March 21, 2019, in Overland Park. She was born November 19, 1928, in Hutchinson, to Russel Harvey and Esther (Wolf) Hiett.

Charlene graduated from Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College. She attended the Kansas City Art Institute. Charlene retired from the Hutchinson Public Library, where she worked in the talking books department. She was the first Miss Hutchinson, sponsored by the Navy Base. The same year, she was the second runner-up for Miss Kansas.

On July 29, 1950, she married Warren Richard Baker, in Hutchinson. He died December 14, 1975.

Charlene is survived by: children, Linda Baker Nobles and husband John of Leawood, John R. Baker and wife Marlene of Hutchinson, Steven R. Baker and wife Shelley of Prairie Village; brother, William 'Bill' Hiett and wife Patti of Colorado; grandchildren, Jenna Nobles, Andrew Baker, Colin Baker, Abby Baker, Vanessa Baker; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family graveside service will be held in Laurel Cemetery, rural Haven. Friends may sign the book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

