Maria Magdalena (Väth) Davis, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Junction City, KS. She was born May 3, 1930, in Neubrunn, Germany, to Johann and Agnes (Dengel) Väth. Despite growing up in WWII Germany, she had many happy childhood memories growing up on a farm as the youngest of six siblings.

Maria completed her education in Neubrunn, then left her small village for nearby cities. She met Jeff 'Tuffy' Davis, Jr. while they were both at a carnival with friends, when he was stationed in Germany with the United States Army. They married on September 27, 1963, in Freiberg, Germany. She then came stateside with him and became a homemaker. They settled in Hutchinson after Jeff left the military, and they lived here happily, celebrating 54 years of marriage until his death on September 8, 2018.

Maria is survived by: daughter, Anja Hightower and husband Brett of Manhattan, KS; sisters, Lioba Bukatsch and Rosa Stock, both of Germany; and numerous nieces and nephews in Germany and the United States.

She was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; brothers, Karl Väth and Ludwig Väth; and sister, Gertrude Burkhart.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Betty Pinkston officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. Private family inurnment will take place in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to the Maria Davis Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

