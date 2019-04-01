Memorial service for Janice K. Kinney, of Hutchinson, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th, Hutchinson. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Parish Hall at the church. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

Janice K. Kinney

Memorial service for Janice K. Kinney, of Hutchinson, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th, Hutchinson. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Parish Hall at the church. Full obituary will be in Wednesday's paper. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.