LARNED - Clyde Eugene Hullett, 76, died April 6, 2019. Born September 14, 1942. He is survived by a brother, Larry Hullett. Funeral Service 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned; interment in Larned Cemetery, Larned. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary website.

Clyde Hullett

