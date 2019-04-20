HANSTON - Lora Belle Hastings, 89 died April 17, 2019, in Jetmore. Born February 13, 1930, to Mike and Hazel Smith. Married James Hastings, he died in 1999. Survivors: three sons, Steve, Jim, Arnold; daughter, Nancy Graves; siblings, Chet Smith, Pat Snyder. Funeral 10 a.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church, Hanston. For full obit visit Beckwith Funeral Home website.

