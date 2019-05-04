Frank Howell Cole Jr., 94, of Hutchinson, gave a last salute to his family and country as he marched from his earthly home to his eternal home, to be with his Savior in Heaven on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Frank, a retired Navy veteran, served his country for 25 years (1942-1967) during World War II, the Korean Conflict, and Vietnam War.

Frank Howell Cole Jr.

He was born on April 4, 1925, to Frank Cole Sr. and Lillian (Snyder) Cole in Brooklyn, New York. After graduating from Haare High School in New York City, he enlisted in the Navy, serving on battleships and PT cruisers.

Frank met his sweetheart, Marion (Warwick) Cole in Boston. They were married on April 30, 1946, in Greenwich, Connecticut, and enjoyed 72 years together. After the Navy, they lived in Minnesota and Arkansas, before settling down in Hutchinson for 30 years. Frank attended the Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church and Countryside Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Frank loved Jesus, family and his country.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, and loving wife, Marion. He is survived by: sons, Frank Cole III (Connie), Stafford, Virginia, David Cole (Diane), Duck, North Carolina, Steve Cole (Linda), Alpharetta, Georgia; daughters, Ruth Phillips (Don), Pittsboro, North Carolina, and Becky Schmucker (Bryan), Inman; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Evelyn Cole Lewis, Reno, Nevada.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Elliott Mortuary, with Steve Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Buhler Municipal Cemetery East. Friends may sign the book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. The casket will remain closed. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

