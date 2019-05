HUTCHINSON -- Memorial service for Norene Nay will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene, 4290 N. Monroe. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501 is in charge of arrangements.

Georgia Norene (Prock) Nay

