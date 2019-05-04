SALINA - Jean Elaine Belcher, 83, of Salina, died Monday, February 25, 2019.

Jean Elaine Belcher

Jean was born December 30, 1935, in Lewis, Kansas to Glenn and Ada (Johnson) Walker.

She was married to Everett Belcher on November 29, 1957. Jean worked as a nurse's aide at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Larned for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Everett in 2016.

Jean is survived by two sons, Steven Belcher, of Salina, and Mike Belcher and wife Debbie, of Larned.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Larned Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Salina Animal Shelter care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina 67401.