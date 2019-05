HILLSBORO - Carol Elaine Wiebe, 83, passed away May 7, 2019, at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. Celebration 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Carol Elaine Wiebe

