Albert E. Newton

HUTCHINSON -- Albert Edward Newton passed away May 4, 2019, at the age of 94, in Hutchinson. He was born January 27, 1925, near Dexter, Kansas.

During World War II he served as a medic on a transport ship that carried troops across the Pacific into combat and brought home the wounded. Albert was an elementary school teacher and coach at Nashville, Shallow Water, Brookville, Cambridge, Carlton, White City and Benton, all located in Kansas. In 1969, after earning his masters degree from Emporia University, Albert became a grade school principal at Northern Valley School District. Albert later served as Superintendent of Grinnell, El-Saline and Conway Springs school districts, where he retired in 1985.

He married Barbara Ramsey in 1950, in Arkansas City. She survives. Other survivors include: sons and daughters-in-laws, Chris and Janet, Hutchinson, Craig and Kristy, Decatur, TX, and Clint and Joann, Salina; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandson.

Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Hope Cemetery, Arkansas City. A reception will follow at Saint Paul's Church in Arkansas City. Memorials may be made to Arkansas City Retired Teachers' Scholarship Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

