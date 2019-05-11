KINGMAN - Larry Gene Moots died April 27, 2019, at Wheatland Health Care Center, Kingman, KS. He was born May 20, 1935, in Kirksville, MO.

Larry Gene Moots

Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Leta Moots. Survived by: brother, Gary Moots and wife Victoria Moots; four children, Aaron, Joel, Rachel, Naomi; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Noah, Samantha, Joshua, Matthew, Gregory, Timothy.

Memorial service, 2 p.m. June 15, 2019, at Grace Assembly, 796 N. St. Paul, Wichita.

Memorials to Lerado Country Church, P. O. Box 95, Kingman, KS 67068.