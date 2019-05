Hanna, Jr.

WINFIELD - Ralph C. Hanna, Jr., age 82, died May 20, 2019. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Winfield, KS. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the gym at First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield website.