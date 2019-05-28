HARPER -- Sandy Johnson, 68, passed away May 26, 2019. Survivors: husband, Tim; sons: Jeff and Steve Owen. Visitation: 9 am to 7 pm with family present 5 pm to 7 pm Wednesday and Funeral 10 am Thursday, May 30, 2019, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sandy Johnson Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

Sandy Johnson

