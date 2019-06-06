MCPHERSON - Charles 'Chuck' Earl Strickland, III, 63, died June 4, 2019. Survivors: wife, Patricia; children, Christine Ellis, Justin Strickland (Tiffany), Sarah Mills (Zach). Rosary: 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, McPherson, with the Funeral Rite to follow at 10:30 a.m. Memorials: Chuck Strickland Memorial Fund c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Charles Strickland

