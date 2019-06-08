TEMPLE, Texas - Robert W. (Bob) Hazen, 79, passed away May 8, 2019, in Temple, TX. He was born February 2, 1940, in South Alamo, TX to Howard and Myrtle McCulleugh Hazen.

TEMPLE, Texas - Robert W. (Bob) Hazen, 79, passed away May 8, 2019, in Temple, TX. He was born February 2, 1940, in South Alamo, TX to Howard and Myrtle McCulleugh Hazen.

He attended South Alamo schools until 1949, then moved with his family to a farm south of Bucklin, Kansas and attended the Lexington County School. As an adult he moved to Greensburg, Kansas. He was a member of the Greensburg Methodist Church.

He was employed by Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co. for 33 years. He worked first in Greensburg, KS, then in Hugoton and Liberal, KS for several years as a supervisor. He then returned to Greensburg, where he was a machinist. He invented and machined a part that greatly improved and replaced previous parts. His parts were used in pipeline companies across the United States. After retiring he moved to Harker Heights, TX, where he enjoyed his gun collection and riding his motorcycle.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his daughter, Lori Duncan; three brothers, George, Harley and Dean; one sister, Catherine. Survivors include one daughter, Melissa Pike and husband Byron of Minneola, KS; and one sister, Hazel Vickers, Alabama; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be announced at a later date.