Marcella 'Marcy' M. Hubbard

Marcella 'Marcy' M. (Walters) Hubbard, age 89, of Hutchinson, died, June 20, 2019, in Hutchinson, KS. Marcy was born November 20, 1929, to Averill L. and Opal May Walters and remained a lifetime resident of Hutchinson, KS.

In addition to being a loving mother of six, she worked in local restaurants as a waitress, hostess, and manager and a cashier at Target until retiring in 2003. Post retirement, Marcy provided many years of volunteer services as a reader in local elementary schools, a cashier at the Hutchinson Zoo and assisting residents at the Good Samaritan Society with weekly bingo games before moving there herself in 2015. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. Marcy married Robert Hubbard, October 16, 1971.

Survivors include: four daughters, Vicki (Lavielle) Davison and husband, Dave (Hanna, WY), Donna (Day) Egbert, (Hutchinson), Michelle Day and husband, Jim Tomovick (Eucha, OK), Robin Hubbard and Scott Coulter (Sedona, AZ); two sons, James Day (Stockton, KS), William Day and wife Beth (Hutchinson); one brother, Robert Walters and wife Sue (Wichita); 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and five step children.

Marcy is preceded in death by: her husband, Robert; grandson, Jeffrey Freeman; her sister, Billie Jean Walters; and her parents.

Viewing is Monday, June 24, 1 to 8 p.m. (family to be present 6 to 8 p.m.), at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Funeral services, Tuesday, June 25, 11 a.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 820 E. 30th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Victory in the Valley, Alzheimer's Association, or the Hutchinson Humane Society.

