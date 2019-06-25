ASHLAND - Esther 'Ruth' York, 99, passed away on May 25, 2019. An Inurnment service is scheduled Saturday June 29, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Highland Cemetery Ashland, KS. Followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at the Ashland Methodist Church Ashland, KS Arrangements by Ashland Funeral Home Ashland, KS.

Esther 'Ruth' York

