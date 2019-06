FOWLER -- age 91, died Mon., June 24, 2019, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola.

LaVerne A. Leis

Rosary will be held at 5 p.m. Sun., June 30, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass 10 a.m. Mon., July 1, 2019. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sun at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.