DODGE CITY - Mary Eileen (Vogel) Griffith, 73, died June 23, 2019. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday Cathedral of Our Lady, Dodge City. Inurnment Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Dodge. No public viewing. Friends may sign the register 10- 5 Thursday Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Memorials: Trinity Manor c/o Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th, Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

Mary Griffith

