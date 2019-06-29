Barbara E Dean, of Hutchinson, passed away June 24, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas. Barbara was born in Wayne, Michigan to Charles and Bernita (Tyrell) Gessel.

She attended Wayne Memorial High School and the Dallas Beauty School.

Barbara married James Dean on January 31, 1996, in Hutchinson, Kansas. Barbara enjoyed traveling with James and even though it was her profession, she loved helping her long time clients look their best. Barbara had three loves in her life: James, Smokey, and the Casinos; maybe not in that order depending on the day.

She is survived by: her husband, James E. Dean; siblings, Mary (Kim, Mark) Collins, Tom (Debbie) Gessel, Fred Snyder, and Beverly Snyder; nephew, Andrew L. Dean (which she and James helped raise); mother-in-law, Beatrice Dean; and brother-in-law, Steven (Majie) Dean.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Barb's life will be held at the AFT annex, 1615 N. Adams, Hutchinson, KS on Saturday July 20, 2019, from 12-4 p.m. This will be a come and go event, bring your favorite memory of Barb to share with family and friends.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hutchinson Humane Society or donor's choice in memory of Barbara and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson, Ks 67502.

