McPherson -- William Buschbom, 70 of McPherson died fri.. Visitation is Tues. 6-8 pm at Bethany Lutheran Church, Lindsborg. Funeral service is Wed. 3pm at the Church. Burial at the Assaria Cemetery, Assaria. Memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church or Bethany Home can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid, McPherson, Ks 67460.

Rev. Bill Buschbom

McPherson -- William Buschbom, 70 of McPherson died fri.. Visitation is Tues. 6-8 pm at Bethany Lutheran Church, Lindsborg. Funeral service is Wed. 3pm at the Church. Burial at the Assaria Cemetery, Assaria. Memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church or Bethany Home can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid, McPherson, Ks 67460.



