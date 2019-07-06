Adelaide Fry, 98, of South Hutchinson, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born December 27, 1920, in Delphos, Kansas, to Lester Hobart and Avis Elizabeth (Long) Tasker.

Adelaide Fry

Adelaide Fry, 98, of South Hutchinson, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born December 27, 1920, in Delphos, Kansas, to Lester Hobart and Avis Elizabeth (Long) Tasker.

Adelaide graduated from Miltonvale Wesleyan Academy in 1937 and Salt City Business College in 1944. Adelaide worked at Colladay Hardware for 12 years. In 1963, she became co-owner and bookkeeper for Yoder Hardware and Lumber, along with her husband, Alvin. They owned the hardware store in Yoder until 1990, when their son, Rodney purchased it. She was a member of Hutchinson Wesleyan Church, serving as church treasurer for over 50 years.

On March 7, 1947, she married Alvin LeRoy Fry in Hutchinson. They shared 53 years of marriage before his death November 17, 2000.

Adelaide is survived by: children, Rodney Fry and wife Peggy of Yoder, Joyce (Fry) Heismeyer and husband Fred of Wichita; grandson, Brad Fry and wife Ada; and great-granddaughter, Vivian Fry, all of Yoder.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy Hird.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Nick Huck officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hutchinson Wesleyan Church or Kindred Hospice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

