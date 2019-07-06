Alex Weston Sheridan, of South Hutchinson, was born August 29, 1920, to Lee M. and Edith L. (Allen) Sheridan and died July 1, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was a retired farmer, machinist and WW II veteran.

Alex Weston Sheridan

Alex was born on a farm near Carneiro, Ellsworth County, KS and grew up in the Carneiro area. He attended the Lone Star and Pawnee Flats grade schools and graduated from Carneiro High School in 1938. He worked on his father's farm until 1942, when he enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps. He was a member of Marine Air Squadron VMF 222 and served as an aircraft mechanic on Ewa, Oahu; Midway Island; Espiritu Santo and Efate in the New Hebrides; Munda, Vela Lavella and Bougainville in the Solomon Islands and Green Island near New Guinea. He was discharged in San Diego in 1946. He then spent a year and a half in Montana working for the U. S. Forest Service clearing trails, stringing telephone lines and working as a fire lookout. He returned to Kansas in late 1947 and resumed farming.

On September 4, 1949, he married Josephine Quartararo of Kanopolis, KS and they moved to a farm near Geneseo, KS. They lived there until 1967, when he purchased his farm at Buhler, KS. While farming, he also worked as a machinist for Lyons Manufacturing, and then Cessna Fluid Power. He retired from Cessna in 1986.

After retirement, he and his wife, Jo, spent the next twenty years traveling across the United States in their camper, seeing sites from California to Vermont and from Florida to western Canada. They finally settled down to spending summers in Colorado and winters in southern Texas. They returned to the farm for good in 2005. Jo died in 2012.

Although he suffered from macular degeneration and was legally blind, Alex loved to build houses for blue birds and wrens, tinker with his tractors, and putter around the farm, seeing to his grapevines and walnut trees.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers; and three sisters. He is survived by: one daughter, Karen L. Smith of Chico, CA; and three sons, Edwin L. of Emporia, KS, Patrick J. of Hutchinson, KS, and Timothy A. of Mulvane, KS; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 15 cousins of his generation.

Per Alex's request, he will be cremated and there will be no services of any kind, but the family will schedule a dinner in his honor at a later date. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

