HOISINGTON - Robert Wm. Bruce, Sr., 83, died July 2, 2019. Married Kathleen Kennedy in 1974. She survives with: children, Robert Wm. Bruce, Jr., Helen Brown, Betty Bergman; friend, Tina Sisson; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Robert Wm. Bruce, Sr.

HOISINGTON - Robert Wm. Bruce, Sr., 83, died July 2, 2019. Married Kathleen Kennedy in 1974. She survives with: children, Robert Wm. Bruce, Jr., Helen Brown, Betty Bergman; friend, Tina Sisson; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.