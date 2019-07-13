Lottie L. Morris

Lottie Louise Morris, 91, of Hutchinson, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center after a short illness.

Lottie Louise Morris, 91, of Hutchinson, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center after a short illness.

She was born August 14, 1927, to Murl and Lottie (Porter) See, in Garber, Oklahoma. Lottie graduated from Haven High School.

On March 24, 1947, she married Oral J. Morris in Hutchinson. Her husband of 56 years passed away June 21, 2003.

Lottie is survived by: sons, Gary and wife Bonnie of Nickerson, and Leon; daughter, Linda Ruckman and husband Ron, all of Hutchinson; five grandchildren, Jodie Engelland and husband Brent of Nickerson, Jackie Humphreys and husband Nathan of Ozark, MO, Jeremy Ruckman, Jonathan Ruckman and wife Janon, Joseph Ruckman and wife Lori Frank, all of Hutchinson; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Juanita Mobray and Pam Kusick; and brother, William See.

Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial suggestions are to Hutchinson Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

