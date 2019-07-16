Kathleen Marie Bradford, of Hutchinson, born on April 21, 1941, in Hutchinson, Kansas, took her spiritual wings to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Kathleen Marie Bradford

The family she loved dearly included: her five children, Dondi Ray (deceased), Stacy Jay, Sharissa Kay, Stephanie May, and, Terissa Fay; her 10 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by extended family and friends.

Her memorial service will be held at Westside Baptist Church, 400 W. 12th Avenue, Hutchinson, Kansas on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in care of Westside Baptist Church, 400 West 12th Avenue, Hutchinson, Kansas 67501.