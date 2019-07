JETMORE - Mary L. Litzenberger, 79, died July 27, 2019. Born September 12, 1939, to Herman and Myrtle Howard. Married Wayne Litzenberger. He died in 1999. Survivors, children, Kevin, Kris Vanhorn, Debra Pennington. Graveside, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore. Visitation, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Visit Beckwith Mortuary website for obit.

