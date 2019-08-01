CANTON -- John Eldon Otte, 82, died July 30, 2019. Born June 12, 1937. Married Evi Strickstrock December 22, 1961 and she survives.

Other survivors include sons, Ted and Bryan Otte; daughter, Christine (Arne) Reinert; grandchildren, Emily Otte, Annie Reinert and Nicholas Reinert; brother in law, Robert Price.

Funeral 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Canton. Olson's Mortuary, Canton.



