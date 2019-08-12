SILVER LAKE - Nick Stroup, 73, Silver Lake Ks., passed away July 16, 2019, at Midland Hospice House. Nick was born in Hutchinson Ks. on June 5th 1946. He is survived by his wife, Diana and daughter, Holly. (For a full Obituary go to www.midwestcremationsociety.com)

Nicholas Jon Stroup

