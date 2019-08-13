AUSTIN, Texas - Jeanice Carolyn Gordon Quinn, 77, of died peacefully in the home of her son and daughter-in-law, surrounded by family, on August 8, 2019.

Jeanice was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on March 10, 1942 of parents Ruth Wimmer Gordon and William Arthur Gordon. She attended Hutchinson High School as part of the Class of 1960.

She married Roger Sandoval of Hutchinson, Kansas on May 29, 1959 and later moved to Fort Ord, California where Roger was stationed in the Army.

She returned to Hutchinson in 1962 following a divorce, obtained her cosmetology license and worked as a hairdresser for many years. She then owned and operated beauty salons the Que Tee and the Parlour/Tannery for several years with her second husband, Kirby Quinn II (Kirby and Jeanice were divorced in 1986.)

Jeanice was preceded in death by: both parents and her first grandchild, Jon-Erik Michael Tremblay; and brother-in-law, Larry Friesen. She is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Leisa Tremblay of Austin, Texas; grandson, Austin Michael Tremblay; older sister, Shirley Riemann and brother-in-law, Gerald Riemann; twin sister, Jeanette Friesen; and many other extended family members.

Jeanice is being cremated; a celebration of her life will follow in Hutchinson, Kansas at a later date.