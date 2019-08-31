WICHITA - Duane Earl Rector died peacefully at home, August 29, 2019, surrounded by family members. He was born February 6, 1937, at the Donahue Memorial Hospital in Syracuse, Kansas, and was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Doris Warner Rector. He is survived by: his wife, Sandra; daughters, Leanne (Kevin) Quinn of Arvada, CO, Lavon (Paul) Carter of Wichita, KS; step-daughter, Libby (Gregg) Bliss of Amarillo, TX; step-son, Scott Appling (Naomi) of Ulysses, KS; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; as well as brothers, Larry and Arby of Wichita, KS.

Duane E. Rector

Duane attended the Syracuse, Kansas schools and graduated from Syracuse High School in 1955. He attended Denver University, Kansas University, and graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in Elementary Education. He received his Masters of Educational Administration from University of Northern Colorado of Greeley, CO in 1965.

His first teaching position was in an elementary school in Commerce City, CO. Then the family moved to Ulysses, KS, in 1966, where he was principal of Sullivan Elementary School. In 1979, he and Sandra moved to Fort Scott, KS, where he was the principal of Eugene Ware Elementary school until his retirement in 1997. Duane was a member of the Kansas Association of Elementary School Principals, as well as the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel. He was also an active member of the Lions Club, serving as president both in Ulysses and Fort Scott. After his retirement, he and Sandra moved to the family farm in Kendall, KS. In 2013, they moved to Wichita to be near family.

He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Wichita, was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Fort Scott, and a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Ulysses.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the St. James Episcopal Church, 3750 E Douglas, Wichita, KS.

Memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal or the organization of their choice.

