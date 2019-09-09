LYONS - Robert Charles Wilcox, 67, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away August 29, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on June 1, 1952, the son of Leighton and Marjorie Wilcox. He was a retired lab technician and maintenance supervisor.

Robert attended St. Paul Catholic Church in Lyons, Kansas, enjoyed doing woodworking projects, and loved building and constructing furniture and household items.

On September 6, 2004, he married Clydia Thompson-Brady in Burlington, Wisconsin. She survives of the home in Lyons.

Other survivors include: his children, Stephanie Wilcox of Osan, South Korea, David Wilcox of Burlington, Wisconsin, Mark Wilcox of Burlington, Wisconsin; one sister, Ellen Miller of Leesberg, Florida; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Kathy Chiariello, Rosemary Large.

Rosary will take place Friday, September 13, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1205 S. Douglas Avenue, Lyons, Kansas. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the church at 10 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Lyons City Cemetery, Lyons, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Robert Charles Wilcox Memorial Fund.

