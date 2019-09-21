ANTHONY - Lina D. Lipps, 84, passed away September 18, 2019. Survivors: daughter, Terri Lipps (Leonard Gray); five granddaughters; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Grove Cemetery, west of Anthony. Viewing 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.

Lina D. Lipps

