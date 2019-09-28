WELLINGTON - Iva Renee Prouse, 54, passed away September 17, 2019. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the Freewill Baptist Church in Wellington, Kansas. A reception will follow the service. Inurnment in Forest Park Cemetery, Anthony, KS, will follow the reception. Memorials: Freewill Baptist Church or Futures Unlimited. Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Anthony.

Iva Renee Prouse

