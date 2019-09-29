Scott City -- Delbert E. Jones, 91, passed on September 27, 2019 at his home in Scott City. Born on November 25, 1927 in Bigelow, Kansas. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1 at the First Christian Church in Scott City. See funeral home web site for more information.

