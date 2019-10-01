HANSTON - Darlene Mae Howe, 85, died September 17, 2019. Born August 25, 1934, to Harry and Pearl (Kline) Klinge. Married Earl Monroe Howe. Survivors: children, Gene, Mary Dietz and Tanny Kilgore. Memorial Service 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, Faith Fellowship Church, Hanston. Visit Beckwith Funeral Home website for full obituary.

Darlene Howe

