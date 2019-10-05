JoAnn Reid

INMAN - JoAnn B. 'Jo' Reid, 92, of Inman, Kansas, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Pleasant View Home. She was born August 23, 1927, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Anson Buck and Thelma Olynn (Porter) Bentley.

She married Duncan A. Reid on September 21, 1946, at Denver, CO. He preceded her in death on July 26, 1989.

JoAnn graduated from Bay County High School, Panama City, FL. She was a Missionary with Stonecroft Ministries of Kansas City, MO. She moved to Kansas City in 1966 and to Inman in 2009. She was a former member of Colonial Presbyterian Church, KC, MO and was a current member of Bethel Mennonite Church, Inman.

Survivors include: a sister, MJ (Carl) Cross; nephew, Arthur Cross (Jennifer); twin great nephews, Jaret and Garen Cross, all of Incline Village, Nevada; and adopted family, Scott and Jane, Hannah and Hope Schriner of Inman.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Pleasant View Home Chapel in Inman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Pleasant View Home in care of Buhler Mortuary, PO Box 589, Buhler, KS 67522.

