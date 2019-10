Hugoton, KS -- Carol Nix, 95, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Mesa, AZ.

Funeral Service, Monday, October 28, 2019, United Methodist Church, Hugoton, KS, 2:00 p.m. and burial, Hugoton Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday October 27, 2019, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton.